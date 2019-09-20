METALITE Debut “Apocalypse” Video

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, Metalite will release their AFM Records debut, Biomechanicals, on October 25th. Pre-orders can be placed now by clicking here. Second single, "Apocalpyse", is streaming below.

The cover art and tracklisting for Biomechanicals can be seen below.

"Far From The Sanctuary"

"Apocalypse"

"Biomechanicals"

"Warrior"

"Mind Of A Monster"

"World On Fire"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Breakaway"

"Social Butterflies"

"Rise Of The Phoenix"

"Victory Or Death"

"Apocalypse" video:

"Far From The Sanctuary":

For further details, visit Metalite.se.