METALITE Debut "Social Butterflies" Music Video
October 18, 2019, 18 minutes ago
Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, Metalite will release their AFM Records debut, Biomechanicals, on October 25. Pre-order here, and watch a video for the song "Social Butterflies" below.
"Far From The Sanctuary"
"Apocalypse"
"Biomechanicals"
"Warrior"
"Mind Of A Monster"
"World On Fire"
"Eye Of The Storm"
"Breakaway"
"Social Butterflies"
"Rise Of The Phoenix"
"Victory Or Death"
"Social Butterflies" video:
"Apocalypse" video:
"Far From The Sanctuary":
For further details, visit Metalite.se.