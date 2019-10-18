METALITE Debut "Social Butterflies" Music Video

October 18, 2019, 18 minutes ago

news heavy metal metalite

METALITE Debut "Social Butterflies" Music Video

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, Metalite will release their AFM Records debut, Biomechanicals, on October 25. Pre-order here, and watch a video for the song "Social Butterflies" below.

"Far From The Sanctuary"
"Apocalypse"
"Biomechanicals"
"Warrior"
"Mind Of A Monster"
"World On Fire"
"Eye Of The Storm"
"Breakaway"
"Social Butterflies"
"Rise Of The Phoenix"
"Victory Or Death"

"Social Butterflies" video:

"Apocalypse" video:

"Far From The Sanctuary":

For further details, visit Metalite.se.



CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

