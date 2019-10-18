METALITE Debut "Social Butterflies" Music Video

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, Metalite will release their AFM Records debut, Biomechanicals, on October 25. Pre-order here, and watch a video for the song "Social Butterflies" below.

"Far From The Sanctuary"

"Apocalypse"

"Biomechanicals"

"Warrior"

"Mind Of A Monster"

"World On Fire"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Breakaway"

"Social Butterflies"

"Rise Of The Phoenix"

"Victory Or Death"

"Social Butterflies" video:

"Apocalypse" video:

"Far From The Sanctuary":

For further details, visit Metalite.se.