METALITE – “Nightmare” Lyric Video Released

The Swedish melodic metal band Metalite have released a lyric video for "Nightmare", the second single from their debut album Heroes In Time.

Metalite was formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 2015 when Edwin Premberg (guitar) met Emma Bensing (vocals). The goal was to write and record melodic and memorable metal songs with a modern and fresh sound.

Edwin and Emma started to co-operate with the Danish producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Evergrey, Amaranthe) and songs started to take shape. During 2016, Metalite found three experienced musicians that agreed to join the band: Lea Larsson (drums), Robert Örnesved (guitar) and Robert Majd (bass).

Heroes In Time is an impressive debut album filled with melodic and memorable songs, crowned with the strong and emotional vocals by vocalist Emma Bensing as well as a powerful production by Jacob Hansen. The album should be perfect for fans of bands like Beyond The Black, Dynazty and Amaranthe.

The artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Apocalyptica, Leah, Korpiklaani) and guest appearances on the album includes Fraser Edwards (Ascension) and Jakob Svensson (Wigelius).

Heroes In Time tracklisting:

“Afterlife”

“Purpose Of Life”

“Nightmare”

“The Hunter”

“Heroes In Time”

“Power Of Metal”

“Over And Done”

“The Light Of Orion”

“In The Middle Of The Night”

“Black Horse Rider”

“The Great Force Within Us”

"Nightmare" lyric video:

“Afterlife” video: