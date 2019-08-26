METALITE Release "Far From The Sanctuary" Video

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, Metalite will release their AFM Records debut, Biomechanicals, on October 25th. Pre-orders can be placed now by clicking here.

Serving as an appetizer is the first single and video, "Far From The Sanctuary".

The cover art and tracklisting for Biomechanicals can be seen below.

"Far From The Sanctuary"

"Apocalypse"

"Biomechanicals"

"Warrior"

"Mind Of A Monster"

"World On Fire"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Breakaway"

"Social Butterflies"

"Rise Of The Phoenix"

"Victory Or Death"

