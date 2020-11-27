METALITE Release "Peacekeepers" Music Video; A Virtual World Album Due In March

Stockholm, Sweden's Metalite have released a video uptempo synth-stomper, "Peacekeepers", the first single from the upcoming album, A Virtual World, out March 26 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"A Virtual World"

"Cloud Connected"

"Talisman"

"Beyond The Horizon"

"Peacekeepers"

"The Vampire Song"

"We're Like The Fire"

"Artificial Intelligence"

"Alone"

"Running"

"Synchronized"

"Peacekeepers" video: