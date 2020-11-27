METALITE Release "Peacekeepers" Music Video; A Virtual World Album Due In March
November 27, 2020, 30 minutes ago
Stockholm, Sweden's Metalite have released a video uptempo synth-stomper, "Peacekeepers", the first single from the upcoming album, A Virtual World, out March 26 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.
Tracklisting:
"A Virtual World"
"Cloud Connected"
"Talisman"
"Beyond The Horizon"
"Peacekeepers"
"The Vampire Song"
"We're Like The Fire"
"Artificial Intelligence"
"Alone"
"Running"
"Synchronized"
"Peacekeepers" video: