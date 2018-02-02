METALITE Release Piano Version Of “Afterlife”

The Swedish melodic metal band Metalite has released a piano version of their debut single "Afterlife". "Afterlife (Piano Version)" is available at all digital outlets as a digital single.

The original version of "Afterlife" is the opening track on the Metalite debut album Heroes In Time, available now through Inner Wound Recordings. The music video for "Afterlife" recently passed 800,000 views on YouTube.

"Afterlife (Piano Version)" is produced, arranged and mixed by Emma Bensing.

Heroes In Time is an impressive debut album filled with melodic and memorable songs, crowned with the strong and emotional vocals by vocalist Emma Bensing as well as a powerful production by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Evergrey). The album should be perfect for fans of bands like Beyond The Black, Dynazty and Amaranthe.