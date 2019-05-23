METALITE Signs With AFM Records

AFM announces the signing of Metalite, the new melodic metal shooting stars from Sweden.

Says the label: "The young band around guitarist Edwin Premberg aims at writing and recording melodic and memorable metal with a young and fresh style. We are very happy about the chance to work with these talented and passionate artists and welcome Metalite dearly to the AFM Records family!"

Edwin about the signing: ”It feels that the success with Metalite never gonna stop! Metalite are so happy about the signing with AFM and we feel very proud to share label with all the big and fantastic bands that they have under their wing and we're going to be a part of it too. I think we have a shining future in front of us, new singer Erica together with fantastic new songs will make the Metalite success keep going and going. Big thanks to all of our fans who kept believing in us!"

After their debut album, Heroes In Time, which gained international attention in 2017, Metalite now gets ready to make the decisive step forward: Together with their new singer Erica Ohlsson, the band is recording their second album. Stay tuned for more information, coming soon.