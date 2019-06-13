METALLICA - 13-Year Old Birthday Boy Joins Band For "Seek And Destroy" Performance In Amsterdam; Video, Photos

A young man named Evan celebrated his 13th birthday by joining Metallica to perform drums for the opening of "Seek And Destroy", during the band's Tuesday night concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Metallica shared the video below via social media, and Evan shared some photos.

Says young Evan: "Well well well, no words. I mean to play drums in front of 68,000 people with my heroes, my favourite band of all time, was just the best thing ever and to top it all off it was my bday!!"



