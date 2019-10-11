METALLICA - 2020 US Festival Press Conference Streaming; Video

Danny Wimmer Presents announced yesterday that Metallica will exclusively headline all five of the premier independent producer’s hard rock festivals in 2020 in a unique collaboration unprecedented for any American festival promoter or band. Metallica's 2020 US festival press conference is now available for streaming below.

Says Metallica: "You know we love a challenge, so when Danny Wimmer Presents invited us to headline all five of their Spring/Fall US rock festivals, that sounded like great fun. But play two separate sets on two nights in the same weekend? Definitely count us in! In another Metallica first, we’ll be playing at all five of the Wimmer rock festivals in 2020 with two separate sets, one on Friday night, one on Sunday night."

Recently named the world’s biggest all-time touring act by Pollstar, Metallica will - for the first time ever - perform two separate headlining sets at all of the following events in 2020:

- Epicenter (May 1-3) at its new location at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC



- Welcome To Rockville (May 8-10) at its new location at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL



- Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival (May 15-17) at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, OH



- Louder Than Life (September 18-20) at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, KY



- Aftershock (October 9-11) at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA

These events will be the only chance to see Metallica at a US festival in 2020. In addition to two appearances at each festival, Metallica will also deliver a unique set list for each performance, resulting in 10 different shows over the course of the year.

“Metallica isn’t just another headliner. When Metallica takes the stage, it’s an event. It’s an experience. That’s the same standard we’ve set for every DWP festival – from the first band to the last band, and everything that happens in between. I can’t wait to bring the biggest band in the world to the biggest rock festivals in America,” says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the U.S. “Metallica paved this road that we travel. How many artists on the bill at these five festivals first picked up an instrument, or first started a band, because of Metallica?”

Tickets for all events go on sale today for Fan Club members and for past purchasers of tickets for Danny Wimmer Presents events. The general public on-sale begins Monday, October 14 at 9 AM, PT / Noon, ET. Find more info and buy tickets at MetallicaXX.com or the Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, Louder Than Life and Aftershock websites.

Watch the official DWP 2020 festival announcement trailer below:

For each ticket sold through November 19, Danny Wimmer Presents will donate 25 cents to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation. AWMH is a non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica, dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. 100% of donations go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. Please visit AllWithinMyHands.org for more information.

To further celebrate this historic collaboration, Danny Wimmer Presents invites fans to enter the Golden Ticket contest. One lucky person will win an all-expenses paid trip to any DWP festival of their choice to see Metallica play 2 different nights and 2 different sets over 1 incredible weekend. The prize package includes rock star accommodations, exclusive festival access, opportunities to watch the show from the legendary Metallica Snake Pit, meet and greets, amazing memorabilia and more.

Fans are automatically entered to win by purchasing a Weekend GA or Weekend VIP pass to any of the five Danny Wimmer Presents US 2020 rock festivals featuring Metallica, by signing up for the Fifth Member Fan Club or by subscribing to any of the five Danny Wimmer Presents US 2020 rock festival newsletters. Offer only valid on purchases or signups between October 10, 2019 and November 19, 2019. Winner must be at least 18 years old by May 1, 2020. For more information visit MetallicaXX.com.