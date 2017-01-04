METALLICA - A Thrash Metal Salute; New Book From NEIL DANIELS Now Available

Neil Daniels has released his new book, Metallica - A Thrash Metal Salute, available now via Createspace. You can order the book via the Amazon widgets below.

Metallica are the biggest American metal band in the world. Period. They literally changed the face of metal. They didn’t do it with just one album; they did over a period of time. They built a fanbase and conquered the metal world all almost single-handedly. Metallica had a passion for metal; it wasn’t about the scene, or the money, or even the booze and women – it was all about the music. It was about metal. Heavy metal.

This book – told in an A to Z format – is an easy going guide to the history of Metallica. It’s a scrapbook of sorts; featuring the musicians, the music, the tours, the influences and those who have been influenced by the band, however directly or indirectly. It is a compilation of lists, articles and reviews written over the past several years as well as some new pieces. It does not include every album or song, but some of the hits (and misses) as well as the people that made the music; those on and off stage, and the musicians (both past and present) who made the band what it is today.

Metallica – A Thrash Metal Salute is a book on metal for metal fans.