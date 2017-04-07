METALLICA Accused Of Plagiarizing INCUBUS Track; Cease-And-Desist Letter Issued

Exclaim! are reporting that Metallica have been accused of ripping off riffs from '80s death metal pioneers Incubus (not to be confused with popular California rock band of the same name).

Documents obtained by Exclaim! from Brutal Records and publisher Risky Music, which represent Incubus, outline cease-and-desist letter sent to Metallica's legal team on March 27th. In the letter from Brutal Records' Michael Howard, he accuses Metallica of lifting Incubus's track "Hunger For Power”, from their 1988 album Serpent Temptation, on the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct track "Moth Into Flame."

In an email to Exclaim!, Howard also accuses Metallica of stealing riffs from "Hunger For Power" on their other Hardwired track "Spit Out The Bone," though there is no mention of this in the cease-and-desist.

