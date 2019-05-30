METALLICA - Airport Style Security Checks Planned For Upcoming Slane Castle Concert

Metallica performs next on June 8 at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland, and according to Nova.ie, a major security and traffic operation will be in place when the band headline the iconic venue.

The population of the town is expected to multiply by 40 with 75, 000 heavy metal fans coming from all over the country and beyond to watch the rockers in action.

Slane Castle owner Lord Henry Mountcharles says the venue will rock next weekend: “We’ve been excited about Metallica for some considerable length of time and Slane will always be at heart a rock n’ roll venue and Slane will definitely rock on June 8th.”

Organizers are hoping to avoid the traffic chaos that occurred at the Guns N’ Roses concert in 2017, when some fans had to abandon their cars. A new traffic plan is in place this year and people are advised to take public transport with busses organized from every county in Ireland.

Event coordinator with MCD Eamon Fox says Metallica fans need to plan ahead: “It’s a day out, it’s not just a concert so you need to plan your day from early morning.”

Airport style security checks will be in place with 450 Gardai on duty.

