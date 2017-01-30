METALLICA Among First Four Artists Partnering With Citi For New Sound Vault Platform

Forbes exclusively reveals that Citi is launching a brand new music program with the goal of helping fans experience their favorite superstars in ways they might never have a chance to otherwise. The platform, called Citi Sound Vault, sees the financial giant organizing its own concerts in relatively small venues for some of the biggest and most popular musical acts on the planet, and only Citi customers are invited to the party.

Citi Sound Vault launches in mid-February with four artists playing back to back headlining shows at the Hollywood Palladium, which the company is taking over and turning into something resembling an actual vault. The first four artists involved in this new program, Metallica, Beck, Sting and The Chainsmokers, could all sell out a building twice the size of the Palladium, which has a capacity of just 3,700 people. That's tiny for an act like Metallica or Sting, and thus makes gaining entry incredibly special for superfans. Tickets will go on sale soon, and Citi is already anticipating that passes to these five shows (Sting is set to perform two nights in a row) will go immediately. To cope with the demand, the financial institution is planning on withholding a handful of tickets and giving them away to the luckiest of fans on social media, and randomly on the street.

