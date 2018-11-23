METALLICA - ...And Justice For All Limited Edition Screen Printed Poster Available Now

Metallica's new limited edition screen print, featuring stunning art by Luke Preece and celebrating …And Justice For All, is available now. Get yours at metallica.com, or metallica.probitymerch.com.

The LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone is a new collaboration by James Hetfield and ESP Guitars. It is a replica of the original model currently played by James on Metallica’s WorldWired Tour.

This Special Edition release is limited to just 500 pieces. It offers set-neck construction at 27” scale, allowing for an extended lower range than a standard scale guitar. It employs a mahogany body with a distinctive highly-figured quilted maple top in See Thru Purple Sunburst finish, paired to a comfortable thin U-shaped 3-piece mahogany neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard.

High-quality hardware on the LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone includes LTD locking tuners, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and James Hetfield’s signature EMG JH "Het" Set active pickups. This guitar also includes a hardshell ESP case and a Certificate of Authenticity.

Specs and dealer info here.