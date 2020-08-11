METALLICA And Wolverine Team Up For Special Edition Work Boots; 100% Of Proceeds To Support Trade Schools

Maxim is reporting that work boot brand Wolverine and Metallica are joining forces on two special edition boots that benefit America's future skilled trades work force. Metallica's non-profit All Within My Hands (AWMH) and Wolverine are providing trade school students scholarship funding by way of teaming up to launch the limited run boots.

The Metallica Scholars 1000 Mile Axel and Hellcat UltraSpring boots will be available for pre-order starting today (August 11th), with 100% of the proceeds benefitting AWMH to support the skilled trades.

Wolverine has released the following statement by James Hetfield: "Wolverine shares the same vision that we had when creating the Metallica Scholars Initiative – that it’s incredibly important to create and sustain a strong and resilient American workforce. AWMH is our way of giving back and building future generations."



Read the complete article here. Watch for the Wolverine / Metallica pre-order here.



