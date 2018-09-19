METALLICA Announce All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert And Auction In San Francisco

"We’re excited to announce the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert and Auction on November 3rd at the Masonic in San Francisco," states a message from Metallica.

"We hope you will join us to see what we’ve been up to, learn about the organizations we’ve supported, bid on some cool auction items, and we’ll close out the night by hitting the stage for a rare acoustic performance. Also joining us for that evening will be our friends Cage The Elephant.

"Tickets in the balcony and a limited number of floor seats will be available via Ticketmaster this Friday, September 21st at 10 AM, PDT. You can also enter to win two third row floor seats and bid on fifth row floor seats for the event now!"

Enter to win VIP tickets.

Bid on VIP tickets.

For more about All Within My Hands, head here.