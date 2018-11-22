METALLICA Announce Black Friday Specials; Exclusive Damaged Justice T-Shirts Available

Metallica have checked in with the following Black Friday update:

"Get the weekend exclusive Damaged Justice T-Shirt and the limited edition …And Justice for All Screen Printed Poster beginning Friday morning (on the West Coast!). A very small number of …AJFA poster orders will also receive a rare Metallic Print variant signed and numbered by the artist Luke Preece and limited to 50 prints worldwide. Also debuting on Black Friday will be the In Vertigo You Will Be T-Shirt and the …And Justice for All Varsity Tour Jacket.

All items will be available in the Met Store as well as the Probity Merch UK/EU Metallica Shop.

Beginning at midnight EST on Black Friday, enjoy 20% off select merch storewide* plus additional discounts up to 40% off on clearance items. And as a bonus this year, not only do we have Live Metallica downloads and CDs for 25% off, but you can also shop the music section for 10% off! As always, select orders all weekend will receive prizes like used guitar strings and commemorative picks."

The LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone is a new collaboration by James Hetfield and ESP Guitars. It is a replica of the original model currently played by James on Metallica’s WorldWired Tour.

This Special Edition release is limited to just 500 pieces. It offers set-neck construction at 27” scale, allowing for an extended lower range than a standard scale guitar. It employs a mahogany body with a distinctive highly-figured quilted maple top in See Thru Purple Sunburst finish, paired to a comfortable thin U-shaped 3-piece mahogany neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard.

High-quality hardware on the LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone includes LTD locking tuners, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and James Hetfield’s signature EMG JH "Het" Set active pickups. This guitar also includes a hardshell ESP case and a Certificate of Authenticity.

Specs and dealer info here.