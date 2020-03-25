METALLICA Announce Rescheduled South American Tour Dates; Watch HQ "Hardwired" Performance From Hamburg

"We’re back with more information about the rescheduled shows in South America," begins a new message from Metallica. "As we told you a few days ago, we’re all putting safety first, self-isolating and socially distancing, but are also looking forward and are excited that we’ll still be able to visit our friends in South America later this year. Greta Van Fleet will be joining us and while all the cities are the same, a few venues have changed.

"Please hold onto your tickets for the originally scheduled April dates and check in with your ticket provider for the show(s) you plan to attend for additional details or for refund information if you are unable to hang with us in December.

"We wish you, your friends and families, and the extended ‘Tallica family around the world the very best during these difficult times. Stay home, stay safe, and we’ll catch you in December!"

New dates:

December

4 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Hipódromo de San Isidro

7 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional

14 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Estacionamento da Fiergs

16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira

18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Estádio do Morumbi

20 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Estádio do Mineirão

Meanwhile, Metallica have released this professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Hardwired" at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany on March 29, 2018: