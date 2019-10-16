METALLICA Announce Three Additions To Signature Nixon Collection; Limited Edition "Enter Sandman" Watch Available

Back in 2018, the Nixon x Metallica hardcore collection was launched. Born of a mutual respect between upstarts who buck the system and wind up changing it for good, the collaboration brought you eight Metallica themed watches. Metallica has announced three additions to the Nixon x Metallica Collection, including one very limited run collectible, the 51-30 LTD "Enter Sandman" Nixon Watch.

Go to this location for complete details and to pre-order.

Check out the signature line of watches at Nixon.com and Metallica.com.