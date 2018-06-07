METALLICA Announces 4th All Within My Hands Auction: Autographed Vans SK8-Hi Reissue & Sean Doolittle “Bellz” Gnome

Last year Metallica announced the formation of All Within My Hands, their foundation that aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported them for so many years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends and facilitate volunteerism among the Metallica family.

An update from Metallica: "Building on the success (thanks to you!) of the first three rounds of All Within My Hands eBay auctions, we are excited to bring you June’s new collectibles.

"This week you can bid on the sold-out Metallica x Vans Glitch Logo SK8-Hi Reissue Shoe autographed by all four members of the band. You can also bid on the Oakland A’s Sean Doolittle Gnome that plays sound from “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” also signed by not only the full band, but by Sean Doolittle as well. Both auctions end Tuesday, June 12th at 1 PM, PDT.

"Keep an eye out for new auctions on the first Tuesday of each month and stay tuned to AllWithinMyHands.org as well as the AWMH Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts for updates and links to each auction. Are you a collector and want to make sure you don’t miss a thing? Auction alerts won’t always come from the Metallica Mailing List, so sign up for the AWMH Mailing List now to receive notifications each time a new auction begins. All funds raised will be donated to a cross-section of national and local charities and as always, we appreciate all your love and support!"

Check out the eBay auction here.