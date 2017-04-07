METALLICA Announces Hit The Stage Contest; Local Bands To Compete For Chance To Open Up For The Band This Summer

This summer Metallica's WorldWired tour hits stadiums across North America. The band has invited along special guests Avenged Sevenfold and openers Volbeat or Gojira to join them throughout the summer. However, as some fans have noticed, there are a handful of cities (five to be exact!) where only one band from the bill is able to join. Since Metallica have had so much fun checking out local bands that fans voted for to open the shows in other parts of the world (Central/South America, Copenhagen and Mexico City), it only seems natural to invite fans to once again voice their opinion and help choose a band. This time around, the group receiving the most fan votes will hit the stage first on their own five-city tour.

The "mini" tour includes these five dates:

May

19 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium (also with Volbeat)

June

4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium (also with Volbeat)

14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome (also with Avenged Sevenfold)

16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium (also with Avenged Sevenfold)

18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (also with Avenged Sevenfold)

Metallica fans will have the opportunity to vote in two phases. For the first phase, visit the sites of the radio partners below in each market.

KEGL / Dallas

WLUP / Chicago

KISS / San Antonio

KPNT / St Louis

All the votes will be tabulated by the stations and two finalists from each contest will go head to head for votes in phase two on Metallica.com starting next week on April 14th. Ten days later the band with the most votes will be announced and can start packing their bags to head to their first gig in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium courtesy of Metallica!

Vote locally now and stay tuned to see who will open the shows in Foxborough, St. Louis, San Antonio, Dallas and Chicago on the WorldWired tour.