METALLICA Announces Metallica X Dogtown Limited Edition Skateboard Deck & T-Shirt

Metallica have announced their latest collaboration: Metallica X Dogtown Limited Edition Skateboard Deck & T-Shirt.

Available now at Metallica.com, the Probity Merch UK/EU Metallica Shop, and DogtownSkateboards.com.

Inspired by ‘80s Dogtown & Metallica styles, the board shape and airbrush paint were designed by Jim “Red Dog” Muir and produced by Professor Schmitt at PS STIX. The graphic art was perfectly blended by Sean Cliver. The graphic was silk screened the old-fashioned way by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees.

Metallica performs next on June 8 at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland. The band's tour schedule can be found here.