METALLICA Are First Act With Mainstream Rock Songs #1s In Four Different Decades

Billboard is reporting that Metallica have become the first act to have notched #1s on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart in four distinct decades, as "All Within My Hands", with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, rises 2-1 on the survey dated September 5.

The band first reigned with eight-week leader "Until It Sleeps" in 1996 and had most recently ruled with "Atlas, Rise!" in 2017. The James Hetfield-fronted band now has Mainstream Rock Songs #1s in the '90s, '00s, '10s and '20s. No other act has yet achieved that feat, nor did any in the '80s, '90s, '00s and '10s, dating to the chart's 1981 inception.

Now with 10 Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1s (three in the '90s; four in the '00s; two in the '10s; and now its first of the '20s), Metallica slots into a tie for the fifth-most leaders, alongside Disturbed and Tom Petty (solo and with the Heartbreakers). Shinedown (16), Three Days Grace (15), Van Halen (13) and Godsmack (11) are the only other acts with a double-digit #1 sum.

Metallica recently released S&M²: Metallica And San Francisco Symphony Together Again. Live. S&M² can be ordered in a number of formats. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"The Ecstasy Of Gold"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"The Memory Remains"

"Confusion"

"Moth Into Flame"

"The Outlaw Torn"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Halo On Fire"

Intro to Scythian Suite

"Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits"

Intro to The Iron Foundry

"The Iron Foundry, Opus 19"

"The Unforgiven III"

"All Within My Hands"

"(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

