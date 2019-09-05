METALLICA - Audio Upgraded Full Webcast Of Berlin Show Available

YouTube user metfan4l has posted an upgraded version of Metallica's July 6th show at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany:

"I resynched the whole show with the official LiveMetallica soundboard releases since the mix of the original webcast audio was a little lacking."

Check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"The Memory Remains"

"Ride the Lightning"

"The God That Failed"

"The Unforgiven"

"Here Comes Revenge"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

- Rob & Kirk's Doodle - (Rammstein - "Engel")

- Rob's Bass Solo -

"St. Anger"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"Seek and Destroy"

"Spit Out The Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"