METALLICA - Audio Upgraded Full Webcast Of Berlin Show Available
September 5, 2019, an hour ago
YouTube user metfan4l has posted an upgraded version of Metallica's July 6th show at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany:
"I resynched the whole show with the official LiveMetallica soundboard releases since the mix of the original webcast audio was a little lacking."
Check it out below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Hardwired"
"The Memory Remains"
"Ride the Lightning"
"The God That Failed"
"The Unforgiven"
"Here Comes Revenge"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Sad But True"
"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"
- Rob & Kirk's Doodle - (Rammstein - "Engel")
- Rob's Bass Solo -
"St. Anger"
"One"
"Master of Puppets"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Creeping Death"
"Seek and Destroy"
"Spit Out The Bone"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Enter Sandman"