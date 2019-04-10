METALLICA - Autistic Fan Meets His Hero LARS ULRICH; Video

Tom is a Metallica fan with Fragile X Syndrome, his siblings are taking him to meet his hero, Lars Ulrich, who has a special offer for him. Watch the video below:

Metallica have announced the second annual All Within My Hands Day Of Service with message below.

"Last year over 1,000 of you participated in our first Day Of Service by volunteering at your local food banks. Thanks to all of you, hundreds of thousands of pounds of food was packed and distributed to those in need... way to make a difference in your communities! We’re thrilled to be back with the details of our second annual Day Of Service on Wednesday, May 22nd as we once again invite Metallica fans across the U.S. to join us in volunteering for a day with our friends at the community food banks we supported during our recent North American tours.

"In cooperation with Feeding America we’ve been proud to make contributions to their local partners in each city we performed in during the ’17, ’18, and ’19 WorldWired Tour dates and we’re asking you to give a few hours of your time on May 22nd supporting the fight against hunger in your neighborhoods. Check the list below to see the participating food banks and for more information about how to sign up to pitch in that day. Over 50 food banks will be partaking in the activities this year, more than twice as many as last year! Each registered volunteer on May 22nd will receive a special All Within My Hands t-shirt commemorating our united day of service and a special thanks goes out to our friends at Salesforce for helping to make that happen. Please note that space is limited and you must register; unfortunately we will not be able to accept walk-ins.

"If you do not live near one of the food banks listed on the site or you are unavailable on this day, we encourage you to visit FeedingAmerica.org to find a food bank in your community. We’re so inspired by the work that all of these amazing people do day in and day out that we hope you’ll join us to give them a hand whenever you can.

"Thank you for supporting All Within My Hands and the local organizations we’ve been honored to assist. See you on May 22nd and make sure to use the #MetallicaGivesBack and #AWMH hashtags for a chance to be featured on Metallica.com.

"Please register with one of the food banks listed here; unfortunately, they will not be able to accept anyone who is not registered and confirmed. Space is limited for all volunteer shifts."