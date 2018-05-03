METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO, Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Cover A-HA Classic "Take On Me" Live In Oslo; Pro-Shot Video Available

On May 2nd, during Metallica's show at Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hamett performed Norwegian pop band A-ha's classic hit "Take On Me". Check out the pro-shot video below.

Metallica performs next on May 5th at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Find the band's complete live itinerary, here.

The 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup has been announced, with Metallica, Paul McCartney, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, Odesza, Travis Scott and The National set to headline. The festival is set to take place at Zilker Park in Austin, TX over the weekends of October 5th - 7th, and October 12th - 14th.

This will be Metallica's sole North American festival date for 2018. Says the band: "We’re excited to announce that we’ve added the world-famous Austin City Limits festival to the fall edition of the WorldWired Tour! We’re looking forward to playing ACL for the first time as we join the festival line-up for two weekends, October 5-7 and 12-14 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. We’ll be headlining one night each weekend and among the many amazing bands and artists joining us are Paul McCartney, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, Deftones, David Byrne, St. Vincent and Greta Van Fleet."

Complete festival details can be found at this location.