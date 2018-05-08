METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO, Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Perform ABBA Classic "Dancing Queen" During Stockholm Show; Pro-Shot Video Available
In the clip below, Metallica's Rob Trujillo and Kirk Hammett play ABBA's smash hit "Dancing Queen" during the band's May 7th show at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.
Metallica performed the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track "Spit Out The Bone" during their May 5th concert in Stockholm. Professionally-filmed video can be seen below: