METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO, Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Perform HASSISEN KONE's "Rappiolla" At Helsinki Show; Pro-Shot Video Available

In the clip below Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett play Hassisen Kone's "Rappiolla" at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland during the band's May 11th show.

Hanoi Rocks legend Michael Monroe joined Trujillo and Hammett for a performance of Monroe's "Dead, Jail Or Rock 'N' Roll" at the same venue in Helsinki on May 9th. Professionally filmed footage of the performance can be seen below: