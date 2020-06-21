METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO Reveals How Rob & Kirk's Doodle Came To Be - "Hold On A Minute, There's Something Here..."

Earlier this month, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo guested on Drinks With Johnny. During the chat he revealed how he and bandmate Kirk Hammett came up with their onstage Doodles, which have become an expected part of the Metallica live show. The Doodles are a mid-show interlude where Trujillo and Hammett perform a famous song from the country they are in on that night.

Trujillo: "We were in Europe - this wasn't the last European tour, but the tour before that. There was a duet moment, we (Trujillo and Hammett) were supposed to play a Metallica song that's maybe like a deep cut, and we started noticing that we weren't getting the result we wanted. It was, like, we'd go up there and we start playing like 'Eye of the Beholder' or something, and then the crowd's expecting James to come out and sing, and it's like, 'Man, this ain't working.' They were feeling like this was a prelude moment, and I started thinking, 'You got to do something different.'

So Kirk came out this one night and it was actually in the US, and he started playing that song, and it totally caught me off guard, and I'm like, 'Oh, damn, OK, I see where he's going.' But he's walking out to the front of the snake-pit playing this funk jam, and then he got me the first night because I didn't exactly know the bass line so I improvised. And then the second night, I got it. And then it kind of started there for a split second, we were still doing the Metallica deep cuts. And then we got to Europe, and we were in Amsterdam, and one of our management team members suggested, 'Why don't you play Golden Earring (from Holland), 'Radar Love?' Check that out.' We were like, 'Really?' So I still played the 'dum, dum, dum,' started playing the bass line, and then the crowd started singing, and it was like, 'Hold on a minute, there's something here.'"