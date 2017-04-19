METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO's 12 Year-Old Son Plays Bass For KORN On South American Tour; Fan-Filmed Video Of First Show Online

Veteran bashers Korn recently checked in with some surprising news:

"On April 17th, Korn is heading down to South America for a run of dates in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fieldy is unable to make the shows so the band will be joined by a special guest. Filling in for bass duties will be Tye Trujillo, the 12-year old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and member of NorCal group The Helmets. Says the band, 'We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.'"

Tye Trujillo played his first show with Korn on April 17th; fan-filmed video is available below. He will perform with the band through April 29th. dates are as follows:

April

21 - Curitibia, Brazil - Live Curitiba

23 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Pepsi on Stage

25 - Mendoza, Argentina - Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

27 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

29 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional de Lima

Fieldy will resume Korn’s 2017 tour at Carolina Rebellion on May 6th. Go to this location for Korn's complete tour schedule.

In June 2016, Robert Trujillo jammed on stage with then-11 year-old son Tye's band, The Helmets. The show took place at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, CA. Check out the fan-filmed video below.