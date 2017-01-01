METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO Talks Playing Club Shows Versus Arenas - "It's A Lot Of Fun Because We Have To Feed Off Each Other And Really Connect"

On November 30th, the day after Metallica performed at The Opera House in Toronto, Doug Elliott at 94.9 The Rock spoke with bassist Robert Trujillo about the experience. Check out the interview below.

On November 29th, Metallica performed an intimate sold out show at Toronto’s Opera House. The show is now available for download via LiveMetallica.com here.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Breadfan"

"Creeping Death"

"Battery"

"Sad But True"

- Kirk solo -

"Fade to Black"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Moth Into Flame"

- bass solo -

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"Hardwired"

"Seek and Destroy"

MetallicaTV have posted this video of the band performing “Fade To Black”, a track from the band’s second studio album, 1984’s Ride The Lightning, in Toronto.

BraveWords’ Martin Popoff was on hand for the Opera House concert. You can read his review of the show at this location. Popoff also interviewed Kirk Hammett during the band’s visit to Toronto. Read the interview here.

In the video below, Banger TV's Sam Dunn, Daniel Dekay and Bradley Zorgdrager check out the scene outside the show: