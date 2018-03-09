METALLICA - Bid To Win Experiences & Autographed Items Benefiting All Within My Hands

"A little over a year ago we proudly launched our foundation, All Within My Hands," says Metallica. "We thought it would be awesome to go on this journey together, so starting today we’ll be posting monthly eBay auctions with all proceeds benefiting the foundation. Each auction will include a new experience or unique item for you to bid on - some big, some small, some quirky and unusual and some collectible.

"We’re going to kick things off with a taste of what’s to come by offering up a few auctions this month including two Hardwired Experiences (tickets, meet & greet with us and more) to the sold-out shows in Prague and Munich on the current European tour, a one of a kind San Francisco Giants experience including field passes for Metallica Night at AT&T Park, an autographed drumhead actually used in the making of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct and an autographed copy of the Kill 'Em All deluxe box set.

"Look for new auctions on the first Tuesday of each month and keep your eye on AllWithinMyHands.org as well as the foundation’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts for updates and links to each auction. Are you a collector and want to make sure you don’t miss a thing? Sign up for the AWMH Mailing List to receive notifications each time a new auction begins. All funds raised will be donated to a cross-section of national and local charities and as always, we appreciate all your love and support!"

More info here.