METALLICA, BON JOVI, KISS Make Forbes' 2020 Highest-Paid Celebrities List

American business magazine Forbes has released its list of The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities in 2020. Comprised of musicians, athletes, and actors, amongst others, three bands noteable to BraveWords readers made The Celebrity 100:

#78 - Metallica took in $40.5 million.

#87 - Bon Jovi earned $38 million.

#95 - KISS made $36.5 million.

To view the complete list, visit this location.

