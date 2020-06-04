METALLICA, BON JOVI, KISS Make Forbes' 2020 Highest-Paid Celebrities List
American business magazine Forbes has released its list of The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities in 2020. Comprised of musicians, athletes, and actors, amongst others, three bands noteable to BraveWords readers made The Celebrity 100:
#78 - Metallica took in $40.5 million.
#87 - Bon Jovi earned $38 million.
#95 - KISS made $36.5 million.
