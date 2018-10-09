METALLICA Breaks Revenue Records At Grand Forks' Alerus Center

Grand Forks Herald is reporting that Metallica broke records for ticket revenue and other sales with their September 8th concert at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, according to the arena's management.

The event, which drew nearly 17,000 fans as part of the band's WorldWired Tour, netted the highest-grossing ticket sales in the building's history, said Anna Rosburg, Alerus Center general manager. It also broke highest-grossing records for food and beverage sales, merchandise sales, and partnership revenues for one show since the Alerus opened in February 2001, Rosburg said.

Read the full report at Grand Forks Herald, and watch pro-shot video footage of the band performing "Dream No More" at the above mentioned concert, below:

Watch Metallica's entire set from at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 6th, below: