METALLICA By Request: Live In Lima 2014 Pro-Shot Video Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (May 25th), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru on March 20th, 2014. Check it out below.

This was the third show of the Metallica By Request tour, where the audience got to vote on the setlist before the show. Lima was unique; the final vote saw some staples left out of the set.

The setlist was as follows:

"Battery"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Disposable Heroes"

"The Unforgiven"

"Lords Of Summer"

"…And Justice For All"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Whiplash"

"Orion"

"One"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Fade To Black"

"Enter Sandman"

Encore:

"Creeping Death"

"Hit The Lights"

"Seek And Destroy"