METALLICA - Castro Valley Fans Propose Day To Honor Late Bassist CLIFF BURTON; Video Report

A petition to honor a Bay Area rock legend gained official support Monday night, reports KGO-TV's Katie Utehs. Some locals become larger than life. That's the case with Castro Valley's Cliff Burton.

"I actually saw him at Rick's All Music on East 14th one day. I didn't realize it was him. It was this big tall dude with all this hair and I was this tiny tot," said Robert Souza, as he recalled seeing a childhood idol.

Burton was Metallica's original bass guitarist. "I would love for February 10th to be Cliff Burton day in Castro Valley," said Souza as he addressed the Castro Valley Municipal Advisory Council. The date is Burton's birthday.

Souza is leveraging the Castro Valley News Facebook page to get signatures for his petition. "In two weeks it got about 1,444 signatures," said Souza. He adds that most of the signatures are from Castro Valley, but some are fans from out of the country.

He recently asked the MAC Board to back his effort. "I think it's a good idea as well. I would support it," said Mike Crawford, MAC Board Member.

