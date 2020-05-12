METALLICA Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of The Black Album In Nickelsdorf, Austria; Full 2012 Concert Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays, Metallica streamed their full concert from Pannonia Fields II in Nickelsdorf, Austria on June 10, 2012. You can now watch the performance below.

Said the band: "For the 20th anniversary celebration of The Black Album, we played the complete album from back to front including all the rarely performed deep cuts like 'My Friend Of Misery', 'Don’t Tread On Me', and 'The Struggle Within'."

Setlist:

"Hit The Lights"

"Master Of Puppets"

"The Four Horsemen"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Hell And Back"

"The Struggle Within"

"My Friend Of Misery"

"The God That Failed"

"Of Wolf And Man"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Through The Never"

"Don't Tread On Me"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"The Unforgiven"

"Holier Than Thou"

"Sad But True"

"Enter Sandman"

Encore:

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"One"

"Seek & Destroy"