METALLICA Celebrates DAVID GILMOUR With Cover Of PINK FLOYD's "Run Like Hell"; HQ Video

Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett celebrated David Gilmour's birthday by jamming on Pink Floyd's "Run Like Hell" at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on March 6th. Check out the video below:

Metallica performed "Holier Than Thou", from their 1991 self-titled album (The Black Album), at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX on February 28th. MetallicaTV has uploaded this pro-shot footage of the performance:

Metallica performs next on March 9th, at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Find the band's live itinerary here.