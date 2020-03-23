METALLICA Concert Series Coming To Your Couch

"While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music," says the members of Metallica "So how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we’re in this together, and staying connected is how we’ll get through it. With that in mind, we’re bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

"Starting at 8 PM EDT tonight (Monday March 23), we’ll be debuting our brand new concert series, #MetallicaMondays, where we’ll stream the complete video of a live show for you on our YouTube channel and on Facebook every week."

"We’re kicking it off with an iconic location, so please tune in tonight to watch Metallica: Live at Slane Castle - June 8, 2019."

"Slane is just the beginning… tune in weekly for #MetallicaMondays to get a taste of live Metallica. We know… it’s not quite the same as the real deal, and trust us, we wish we could be out there with you again!"