METALLICA Cover “Breadfan” Live On The WorldWired European Tour; Video

Metallica has uploaded footage covering Budgie’s “Breadfan” live on the European WorldWired Tour.

Metallica has announced their newest collaboration as the Nixon x Metallica hardcore watch collection is now available for pre-order at Metallica.com, in stores, and online at Nixon.com on November 5th of this year.

Nixon, who began in the '90s in Southern California with the goal of “making stuff a little better” with a line of custom-built watches, have grown to become one of the premiere lifestyle watch companies, working with some of the greatest action sports athletes in history, including Tony Hawk, John John Florence, Leila Hurst and scores of others; as well as with amazing franchises like Star Wars & Disney. They are the perfect partner for Metallica... independent and unique, with a focus on creativity and quality, and they’ve been looking forward to working with them again since their first experience back in 2010 when they teamed up for a series of limited edition rocker watches using old guitar straps and leather jackets from various ‘Tallica members to create watch bands (with proceeds going to the Musicians Assistance Program).

The Metallica collection includes eight hard rocking models, plus one special limited edition. Prices range from $125 to $750.

Metallica are currently taking a break from the road. The band launch a North American arena tour on September 2nd at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here.