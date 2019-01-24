METALLICA Covers SOUNDGARDEN's "All Your Lies" At CHRIS CORNELL Tribute Show; Official Live Video Released

MetallicaTV has uploaded official footage of Metallica performing a cover of Soundgarden's "All Your Lies", at the I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell celebration at The Forum outside of Los Angeles, CA on January 16th. Watch below.

This gig was a celebration of the life and music of Chris Cornell and benefitted the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation as well as The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this painful and debilitating genetic disorder. This was one of the causes that Chris cared deeply about and supported through his commitment to helping others.

Metallica's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August, can be found at this location.