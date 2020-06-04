METALLICA - Custom End Tables Built By JAMES HETFIELD Up For Grabs

The last two months have been a time for many to learn new skills or revisit hobbies left behind in a busy world. Metallica frontman James Hetfield has done a little of both! A long-time vintage car enthusiast, James had been restoring classic cars for many years and has honed his welding skills while doing so. To expand on those skills, along with developing a new creative outlet, he’s built a pair of one-of-a-kind end tables dubbed “The Covid Collection by JH.”

Created in Hetfield's garage in Colorado, these maple butcher block and steel tables are 12" wide x 24" long x 20” high. They are being raffled off, and both will go as a set to one lucky winner. James will sign and personalize the tables and a certificate of authenticity will be included.

Proceeds from the raffle of these end tables will benefit the Metallica Scholars program, a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs. These programs provide skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. Metallica Scholars currently funds grants to 15 Community Colleges across the US, many of which provide welding classes and assistance with job placement in the trade.

Every $10 donation = 1 entry. The sweepstakes, which ends June 30th, is open to individuals age 18+ who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. Click here to purchase your tickets via the Donate button. #MetallicaGivesBack