METALLICA - Danish Prime Minister Surprises Indonesian President With Signed Master Of Puppets Box Set; Video

Aware that Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is an ardent fan of heavy metal, visiting Denmark Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen gifted him a box set of Metallica's seminal record Master Of Puppets during a bilateral meeting at the Bogor Palace on Tuesday afternoon, reports The Jakarta Post.

The gift surprised Jokowi, who considered it an unusual souvenir. In return, Jokowi, gave Rasmussen a rencong (traditional dagger from Aceh).

"Prime Minister Rasmussen understands my favorite [music],” Jokowi said with a wide smile as he received two volumes of the box set.

In some photos circulating online, one of the volumes bears the signature of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who was born in Denmark and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 16.

Read the full story at thejakartapost.com.




