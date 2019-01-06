METALLICA Dealing With “Confusion” In Albany; Pro-Shot Video

MetallicaTV has uploaded this pro-shot video of Metallica performing “Confusion” at Times Union Center in Albany, NY on October 29, 2018. Check it out below:



Recent live Metallica videos can be seen below. The band performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.



