METALLICA Dealing With “Confusion” In Albany; Pro-Shot Video

January 6, 2019, 6 minutes ago

news metallica heavy metal

METALLICA Dealing With “Confusion” In Albany; Pro-Shot Video

MetallicaTV has uploaded this pro-shot video of Metallica performing “Confusion” at Times Union Center in Albany, NY on October 29, 2018. Check it out below:


Recent live Metallica videos can be seen below. The band performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.




Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Latest Reviews