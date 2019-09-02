METALLICA Debut “The Outlaw Torn” On Current Tour; Pro-Shot Video

Metallica have released pro-shot footage of “The Outlaw Torn” filmed at Palastzelt Maimarktgelände in Mannheim, Germany on August 25th.





Recent reports indicate that Metallica donated more than €1.5 million ($1.65 million US) to various local charities during their WorldWired 2019 summer tour through Europe. All donations were made through Metallica's non-profit foundation, All Within My Hands, over the course of 25 shows.

One such donation was €250,000 to a Romanian association building the country’s first pediatric oncology hospital. The donation to Daruieste Viata (Give Life), founded in 2012, came ahead of the band’s sold out concert in Bucharest, its fourth in the European Union state since 1999.. Read the complete report here.

S&M² - a must-see celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony - hits the big screen on October 9th for one night only in over 3,000 movie theaters around the world. For those seeking to skip the merch line at the show, preorder event gear here. All merch ships the week of September 9th – after the show.

Recorded live on September 6th and 8th, S&M² will see Metallica joining forces once again with the San Francisco Symphony, led in part by legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas as he kicks off his final season. The shows will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original S&M concerts, album, and film as well as commemorate the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Chase Center, a historic addition to San Francisco's waterfront.

Including several tracks from the original '99 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then, this theatrical release gives millions of fans around the world the chance to experience the show as a modern-day big screen concert.

Get tickets now at metallica.film/.