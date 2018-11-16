METALLICA Debuts Official Live Video For "All Within My Hands" From AWMH Helping Hands Concert

Metallica has released an official live video for "All Within My Hands". The clip was recorded live at the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA on November 3rd, 2018 and features Avi Vinocur on mandolin & background vocals, David Phillips on pedal-steel, Henry Salvia on keyboards, and Cody Rhodes on percussion.

Says Metallica: "The event raised $1.3 million which will be used to work with our partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges as All Within My Hands continues to tackle the issues of hunger and workforce education and work to create sustainable communities."

Get the audio recording at Metallica.com and LiveMetallica.com.