METALLICA, DEF LEPPARD / JOURNEY, GRETA VAN FLEET Among Nominees For 30th Annual Pollstar Awards

Produced by Pollstar, the leading trade publication for the live entertainment industry, the 30th annual Pollstar Awards will conclude the Pollstar Live! conference, held February 11th - 13th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presented by Live Nation on February 13th, the Pollstar Awards honours and recognizes the most successful artists, executives, venues, events, and companies in the thriving global live entertainment business.

Pollstar Awards’ nominees for the “Major Tour Of The Year” award include epic treks by Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and U2.

Also nominated for various awards are such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Elton John, Panic! At the Disco, Def Leppard/Journey, Pink, Travis Scott, Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, J Balvin, Kenny Chesney, Luis Miguel, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Billy Joel, Greta Van Fleet, and Celine Dion, among many others. For a complete list of nominees, see below.

The nominees were selected by a panel of more than 2,000 agents, managers, promoters, venue operators, and professionals who work in the live entertainment industry. With the largest, most diverse nomination committee in the history of the awards, Pollstar also announces several changes to the program for the 30th anniversary event, both in terms of award categories and in the methodology calculating winners. These changes are geared to increase relevancy, recognize the evolution of the industry, and acknowledge the standard-bearers for the preceding touring year.

“For 30 years, the Pollstar Awards have been the definitive recognition for achievement in the touring industry, and we are honored and privileged to again recognize the elite artists, venues, and executives in the world of live entertainment,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, parent company of Pollstar. “This is a thrilling time to be in the business of live, and we remain inspired by the level of professionalism, creativity and fan engagement exhibited by those who make up our nominees for the 2019 Pollstar Awards, and across the industry.”

While the Pollstar Awards will remain predominantly an industry peer-voted honor, Pollstar will for the first time weigh actual box office performance (gross revenue and ticket sales) as factors in determining winners for many awards. Also, certain executives and artists must be affiliated with specific tours, venues and events from the preceding touring year in order to maintain relevance to the year being considered.

Pollstar has also continued its focus on the artists, with new awards added in 2018 based on genre, and adding categories for a wider range of acts that make important contributions to the overall touring economy, including “Best Residency,” “Best Support/Special Guest,” “Best Non-Music Tour,” “Best Brand Partnership,” “Best Touring Musician,” and “Best Soft Ticket Act.” Beyond the nominees listed below, Pollstar will soon announce special awards for lifetime achievement and philanthropy, and engage fans with the first fan-voted award in the history of the event.

In recognition of the 30th anniversary (and in an effort to not take itself too seriously), Pollstar will also celebrate the larger-than-life personalities and unique nature of the business via such irreverent categories as “The Unavailable,” “Best Hang,” “Most Dreaded Phone Call,” and the “Back In My Day” awards. The entire slate of awards are geared toward presenting a compelling ceremony that salutes the touring industry’s illustrious past while celebrating its current vitality and promising future.

“The changes made for the 2019 Pollstar Awards reflect our ongoing efforts to present the most relevant and accurate representation of the ‘year in touring’ and the highest achieving artists and professionals that make up this dynamic, passionate business,” said Ray Waddell, president of OVG’s Media & Conferences division. “We also wanted to try and have some fun because, while this industry is definitely made up of the hardest working men and women in show business, they also know how to have a good time.”

The 2019 Pollstar Live! Conference & Awards runs Feb. 11-13, beginning with a day focused on production with Production Live! (programmed this year with legendary production guru Jake Berry) followed by two days of insightful sessions, keynotes, Q&As and presentations on the most relevant topics facing the global live business.

30th Annual Pollstar Awards Nominations



Major Tour Of The Year

Ed Sheeran - ÷ Tour

Taylor Swift - Reputation Tour

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic World Tour

Beyoncé & Jay-Z - On The Run II Tour

Drake - Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour

U2 - eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour



Best Rock Tour

Foo Fighters - Concrete and Gold Tour 2018

Panic! At The Disco - Pray for the Wicked Tour

U2 - eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Metallica - WorldWired Tour

Imagine Dragons - ƎVOLVE World Tour

Def Leppard/Journey - Def Leppard & Journey Tour

Eagles - An Evening With The Eagles



Best Hip-Hop/R&B

Drake - Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour

Beyoncé & Jay-Z - On The Run II Tour

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys Tour

Travis Scott - Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour

Top Dawg Entertainment (Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock & More) -

The Championship Tour

Childish Gambino - This Is America Tour



Best Pop Tour

Ed Sheeran - ÷ Tour

Pink - Beautiful Trauma World Tour

Taylor Swift - Reputation Tour

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic World Tour

Justin Timberlake - The Man Of The Woods Tour

Harry Styles - Harry Styles: Live On Tour



Best Country Tour

Chris Stapleton - Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney - Trip Around the Sun Tour

Luke Bryan - What Makes You Country Tour

Keith Urban - Graffiti U World Tour

Thomas Rhett - Life Changes Tour 2018

Shania Twain - NOW Tour



Best Latin Tour

J Balvin - Vibras Tour

Luis Miguel - México Por Siempre Tour

Ozuna - Aura Tour

Shakira - El Dorado World Tour

Romeo Santos - Golden Tour

Bad Bunny - La Nueva Religion Tour



Best Comedy Tour

Kevin Hart - The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour

Sebastian Maniscalco - Stay Hungry Tour

Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart |

Jim Jefferies - The Night Talker Tour

Jerry Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld Live

Steve Martin & Martin Short - Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest of Your Life



Best Support/Special Guest

Kacey Musgraves - Harry Styles – Harry Styles: Live

Kane Brown - Chris Young – Losing Sleep World Tour

Kelsea Ballerini - Keith Urban – Graffiti U World Tour

The Struts - Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold Tour 2018

Migos - Drake – Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour

Lauv - Ed Sheeran – ÷ Tour



Best Residency

Billy Joel - Madison Square Garden Arena

Bruce Springsteen - Walter Kerr Theatre

Celine Dion - Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Elton John - Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Jennifer Lopez - Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Backstreet Boys - Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino



Best Soft Ticket Act

10,000 Maniacs

Air Supply

America

Donny & Marie

Earth Wind & Fire

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band



Best Non-Music Tour Of The Year

Pod Tours America

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama

Peppa Pig’s Surprise

WWE Monday Night Raw

Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour Presented by Pull-Ups



Best New Headliner

Greta Van Fleet

Billie Eilish

Harry Styles

Luke Combs

Kane Brown

Post Malone



Music Festival Over 30K Capacity

Coachella - Indio, CA

Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

Stagecoach - Indio, CA

Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

BottleRock Napa Valley - Napa, CA

Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA



Music Festival Under 30K Capacity

Newport Folk Festival - Newpork, RI

The Hangout Beach, Music & Arts Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

Desert Daze - Lake Perris, CA

Forecastle - Louisville, KY

Moon River - Chattanooga, TN

The Ohana Fest - Dana Point, CA



Nightclub Of The Year

Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, N.Y.

9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

Irving Plaza - New York, N.Y.

Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, N.Y.

Thaila Hall - Chicago, IL



Theatre Of The Year

Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL

Fox Theater Oakland - Oakland, CA

Fox Theatre Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland - Kansas City, MO



Arena Of The Year

The Forum - Inglewood, CA

Madison Square Garden Arena - New York, NY

Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

STAPLES CENTER - Los Angeles, CA

Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

02 Arena - London, UK



Best Outdoor Concert Venue

Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY

Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Ascend Amphitheatre - Nashville, TN

Gorge Amphiteatre - George, WA

Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD



Best New Concert Venue

The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Avenir Centre - Moncton, New Brunswick, CA

Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

Pier 17 At South Street Seaport - New York, NY

Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA

The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY



Venue Executive Of The Year

Keith Sheldon, Barclays Center

Jeff Nickler, BOK Center

David Kells, Bridgestone Arena

Laurie Jacoby, MSG

Chris Wright, NYCB Live home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

James Rasmussen, Golden 1 Center

Becky Colwell, Greek Theatre



Talent Buyer Of The Year

Stacy Vee, Goldenvoice

Amy Corbin, C3 Presents

Don Strasburg, AEG Presents

Geoff Gordon, Live Nation

Huston Powell, C3 Presents

Sonia Grover, First Avenue

Stacie George, Live Nation



Bill Graham Award-Promoter Of The Year

Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group

Ryan McElrath, Live Nation Touring

Brian O’Connell, Live Nation Country

Gregg Perloff, Another Planet Entertainment

Arthur Fogel, Live Nation Global Touring

Ali Harnell, AEG Presents



International Promoter Of The Year

Simon Moran, SJM Concerts

Barrie Marshall, Marshal Arts Ltd

Jim King, AEG Presents

Denis Desmond, MCD Productions

Michael Chugg, Chugg Entertainment

Folkert Koopmans, FKP Scorpio



Bobby Brooks Award - Agent Of The Year

Marty Diamond, Paradigm Talent Agency

Jay Williams, William Morris Endeavor

Andrew Simon, Creative Artists Agency

John Marx, William Morris Endeavor

Adam Kornfeld, Artist Group International

Cheryl Paglierani, United Talent Agency

Cara Lewis, Cara Lewis Group



International Booking Agent Of The Year

Emma Banks, Creative Artists Agency

James Whitting, CODA

Neil Warnock, United Talent Agency

Rod MacSween, International Talent Booking

Steve Strange, X-Ray Touring

Jon Ollier, Creative Artists Agency



Booking Agency Of The Year

William Morris Endeavor

Paradigm Talent Agency

Creative Artists Agency

United Talent Agency

Artist Group International

Agency for the Performing Arts



Rising Star

Joe Giordano Jr., BOK Center

Michael Owens, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Jared Braverman, Live Nation

Brittanie Delava, AEG Presents

Cheryl Paglierani, United Talent Agency

Lesley Olenik, Live Nation



Personal Manager Of The Year

John Silva, Silva Artist Management

Stuart Camp, Grumpy Old Management

Irving Azoff, Full Stop Management

Coran Capshaw, Red Light Management

Jeffrey Azoff, Full Stop Management

Dre London, London Entertainment



Road Warrior

Jake Berry - U2

Gus Brandt - Foo Fighters + Team Coco

Keith Keller - Drake

Marty Hom - Fleetwood Mac, Shakira, Paula Abdul

Jim Runge - Empire Of The Sun

Bob “Hydro” Mullin - Justin Timberlake



Best Production/Transportation Company

Upstaging, Inc.

Rock-it Cargo

Premier Global Production

Beat The Street

StageCo

Egotrips, Inc.



Best Brand Partnership/Live Campaign

Honda Civic Tour w/ Charlie Puth

Nationwide Insurance w/ Brad Paisley

Ikea w/ Boston Calling

Bud Light w/Post Malone

Hollister w/ Khalid

American Express w/ Ariana Grande

Gap w/ Leon Bridges



Best Touring Musician

John Mayer, Dead & Company

Elton John

Mike Campbell, Fleetwood Mac

Mark Rivera, Billy Joel

Trey Anastasio, Phish

Vince Gill, Eagles



Marketing/PR Exec

Michele Bernstein, William Morris Endeavor

Allison McGregor, Creative Artists Agency

Ebie McFarland, Essential Broadcast Media

Michelle McCarthy, Prudential Center

Asha Goodman, Sacks & Co

Eddie Clemens, United Talent Agency

Kate McMahon, Messina Touring Group

Kathi Brennan Scharnikow, AEG Presents



Best Hang

The Forum Club @ The Forum

Greek Theatre

Austin City Limits Music Festival

BOK Center

Osheaga

Stagecoach



The Lifer

Larry Vallon, AEG Presents

Ron Delsener, Live Nation

Alex Hodges, Nederlander Concerts

Bob Roux, Live Nation

Dan Weiner, Paradigm Talent Agency

Frank Riley, High Road Touring



The Unavailable Award

Jeffrey Shuman, Goldenvoice

Johnny Beach, Bowery Presents

Bob Roux, Live Nation

Irving Azoff, Full Stop Management

Jay Williams, William Morris Endeavor



Most Frequently Name-Dropped

Irving Azoff, Full Stop Management

Michael Rapino, Live Nation

Marc Geiger, William Morris Endeavor

Coran Capshaw, Red Light Management

Rob Light, Creative Artists Agency

Scooter Braun, SB Projects



The Back In My Day

Ron Delsener, Live Nation

Alex Hodges, Nederlander Concerts

Dale Morris, Morris Higham Management

Don Fox, Beaver Productions

Doc McGhee, McGhee Entertainment

Jason Stone, Live Nation



Most Dreaded Phone Call

Irving Azoff, Full Stop Management

Aaron Pinkus, Paradigm Talent Agency

Kirk Sommer, William Morris Endeavor

Don Fox, Beaver Productions

Gerry Barad, Live Nation

Howard Rose, Howard Rose Agency

Jeff Frasco, Creative Artists Agency



Most Terrifying Agent

Marsha Vlasic, Artist Group International

Brent Smith, William Morris Endeavor

Cara Lewis, Cara Lewis Group

Marc Geiger, William Morris Endeavor

Frank Riley, High Road Touring

Howard Rose, Howard Rose Agency

Ken Fermaglich, United Talent Agency