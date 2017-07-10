METALLICA - Details For Toronto Pop-Up Store Revealed

"We’re back! And to celebrate the first North American tour in more years than we can count, we thought it would be fun to set up pop-up shops in a few cities so that you can grab your WorldWired gear in advance and check out some cool new and collectible items," says Metallica. "We started this latest tradition in August of 2016 for the grand opening of the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, continued into Copenhagen, and now we’re ready for a whole new adventure in the US and Canada."

"Next up, Toronto! You can visit us at Artscape Sandbox at 301 Adelaide St. West in Toronto starting Friday, July 14th when the doors open at 3:00 PM. The store will include tour merchandise, unique items only found at the pop-up stores including lithographs, coolers, NFL compliant clear bags, the exclusive live recording from Webster Hall on vinyl and lots more. You’ll also be able to enter to win cool prizes like snake-pit passes and autographed goodies."

Hours of operation are:

Friday 3PM-9PM

Saturday 10AM-9PM

Sunday 10AM-4PM

"Stop by and visit... you just never know what, or who, you might see there!"

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira