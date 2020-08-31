METALLICA Discuss Drive-In Concert, New Performing Precautions, Recording With Symphony For S&M2; Video

Metallica chatted with SiriusXM to promote their new concert movie that premiered across drive-in’s nation-wide this past Saturday. Watch clips from the band's interview with SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin below:

Metallica explains why they decided to participate in the Encore Drive-In Series:

Which songs were the hardest to record with a symphony for S&M2:

Metallica on taking safety precautions to start performing together during COVID-19:

Metallica have released S&M²: Metallica And San Francisco Symphony Together Again. Live. S&M² can be ordered in a number of formats. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"The Ecstasy Of Gold"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"The Memory Remains"

"Confusion"

"Moth Into Flame"

"The Outlaw Torn"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Halo On Fire"

Intro to Scythian Suite

"Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits"

Intro to The Iron Foundry

"The Iron Foundry, Opus 19"

"The Unforgiven III"

"All Within My Hands"

"(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

"No Leaf Clover" video:

"For Whom The Bell Tolls” video:

"Moth Into Flame" video:

"All Within My Hands" video:

"Nothing Else Matters" video:

(Interview videos: SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal - Ch. 40)