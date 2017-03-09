METALLICA Discuss Times Of Conflict And Discovery; Rare Fuse Video Posted

Despite Metallica’s decades-long history, things weren't always smooth between the band members. In this rare video from Fuse, Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield discuss times of conflict and discovery.

“Dream No More”, a track from Metallica’s new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”, had it’s live debut on March 5th at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Pro-shot video of the performance can be seen below:

Iggy Pop joined Metallica on stage that same night in Mexico City for a performance of The Stooges classic, “T.V. Eye”. Watch pro-shot video of the performance below:

Step behind the camera as Phil Mucci and his team film the video for "Spit Out The Bone”, another track from Hardwired… To Self Destruct. The new footage as well as the official video can be seen below.

“Spit Out The Bone” behind the video:

“Spit Out The Bone” video:

Metallica perform next on March 25th at Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.